Loved Reborn Rich? Top 5 Korean Dramas Of Song Joong-ki You Must Watch

Song Joong Ki is one of the most popular Korean actors and enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. The actor made his big comeback recently with a revenge drama 'Reborn Rich'. The first three episodes have been out and the fans are already praising the show.

Reborn Rich revolves around an innocent man who gets killed by a wealthy. The man gets reborn to take revenge on the same man. It is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

If you loved watching Reborn Rich, then take a look at 5 other shows starring Song Joong Ki.

Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki starred in the titular role in Vincenzo and the show is now streaming on Netflix. The show also stars Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon. Vincenzo is one of the most popular Korean dramas and received a lot of love internationally as well. Joong Ki played the role of an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere of Korean descent.

Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun is also the most popular Korean show and became a massive hit globally. Also starring Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji-won, the show was adapted in the Philippines, Vietnam and China. Joong Ki essayed the role of Captain Yoo Si-jin of a fictional elite special forces team of the 707th Special Mission Battalion in South Korea.

Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles is often regarded as the first Korean ancient fantasy drama and is reportedly loosely based on the story of Dangun, the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon. The show also stars Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won, and Kim Ok-vin.

The Innocent Man/ Nice Guy

The Innocent Guy is a story about love, betrayal and romance and stars Song Joong Ki in the lead role. The show also stars Moon Chae-won and Park Si-yeon.

Space Sweepers

Space Sweepers is the Netflix original film starring Song Joong Ki in the lead role. Directed by Jo Sung Hee, the movie also stars Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin. The official synopsis reads, "Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in the year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid."