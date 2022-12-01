Loved Kantara? Here Are Rishab Shetty's 5 Kannada Films On OTT That Should Definitely Be On Your Watchlist This Weekend

Take a look at 5 Rishab Shetty films to watch on OTT this weekend. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ continues to storm the box-office. After collecting over Rs 400 crore globally, the film is all set to be dubbed in English language as well.

With ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty has become a pan-India face and has established himself as one bankable actor. If you loved watching Rishab Shetty in ‘Kantara’ , here are 5 other films of the actor that should definitely be on your watch list on this weekend:

Bell Bottom (MX Player)

Billed as a crime-comedy action thriller film, ‘Bell Bottom’ released in 2019. The film also stars Hariprriya, Achyuth Kumar, Yogaraj Bhat and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. ‘Bell Bottom’ became one of the highest grossing films in Sandalwood in 2019.

Sarkaari Hiriya Praathamika Shaale, Kaasaragodu, Koduge: Raamanna Rai (Jio Cinema)

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Sarkaari Hiriya Praathamika Shaale, Kaasaragodu, Koduge: Raamanna Rai’ was declared a blockbuster when it released in 2018. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in 2019. The movie stars Anant Nag, Ranjan, Sampath, Pramod Shetty, Saptha Pavoor, Mahendra, Sohan Shetty, Prakash Thuminad and Manish Heroor.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (ZEE5)

The Kannada-language gangster thriller film ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ released last year. The film became one of the most watched films on ZEE5 at the time of its digital release.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe (Voot)

The comedy drama film ‘Harikathe Alla Girikathe’ stars Rishab Shetty alongside Thapaswini Poonacha, Honnavalli Krishna, Rachana Inder, and Anirudh Mahesh and released this year in June.

Katha Sangama (Prime Video)

The film is an anthology of seven short films directed by seven directors including Kiranraj K., Chandrajith Belliappa, Shashi Kumar P, Rahul PK, Jamadagni Manoj, Karan Ananth and Jayashankar A. The film is available on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is currently basking in the success of ‘Kantara’ and will be working on its second installment. ‘Kantara’ is streaming on Prime Video in languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.