Love You To The Moon: Karan Johar's Note For Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan On 10 Years Of 'Student Of The Year'

Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student of the Year’ clocked 10 years of its release on October 19. To mark the special occasion, the filmmaker penned a long note for Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who made their Hindi film debuts with this film.

Taking to his social media account, Karan wrote, “SOTY started of as me making a “holiday film”…. A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining …”

He continued, “What I didn’t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success … would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives… this film gave me three of my most defining relationships … “

“Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family…..besides my mom they are the three people I think I talk to every single day…. I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own …but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them…” wrote the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director.

“I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back ….@sidmalhotra @aliaabhatt @varundvn @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies #10YearsOfSOTY,” concluded Karan Johar’s post.

In another post, Karan Johar shared throwback pictures with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It's no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you! #10yearsofsoty."