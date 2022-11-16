‘Love You Forever Nana’: Krishna’s Daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni's Emotional Note Will Leave You Teary Eyed

Manjula Ghattamaneni wrote about how she will never recover from the loss of her father, Krishna. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu’s father and Telugu veteran star Ghattamaneni Krishna, popularly known as Krishna, passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. He was 79.

It has been a terrible time for Mahesh Babu’s family this year. The actor lost his mother, brother and father all in the same year.

On Tuesday, Krishna’s daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni took to her Instagram account to pen a long emotional note remembering her father. With an image of her father, she wrote about how the superstar was their family’s backbone.

“Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life.”

Her post continued, “You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever. You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it.”

Manjula Ghattamaneni also wrote about how she doesn’t think she will ever come to terms with his loss. “I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss.Love you forever Nana,” concluded her post.

Mahesh Babu’s family had earlier shared a statement mourning the loss of Krishna. “It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna Garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen… guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day… but as they say, goodbyes aren’t forever. Until we meet again…,” the official statement read.