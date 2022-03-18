New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page on the death anniversary of her father. Her father, Krishnaraj Rai, left the world for his heavenly adobe on March 18, 2017. Aishwarya often shares the pictures in the memory of her father on Instagram.

The first picture is a smiling photo of Aishwarya’s father, and the second one is an adorable picture of Krishnaraj Rai with Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya wrote in the caption, “Love you eternally dearest darling daddyyy-ajjaaa. Our guardian-angel forever and beyond…Thank youuu and love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018, in which she essayed the role of a famous singer, Baby Singh. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the lead role. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her next projects. Her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan-1, is a Tamil epic historical fiction, which will release on September 30, 2022, and it is directed by Mani Ratnam. Recently, Aishwarya shared the poster and her look for the film on Instagram, in which she looks absolutely gorgeous, and the photo went viral on social media. She will come back to create her magic on screen after four years. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part movie, and the music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala, and it is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

The actress has been a part of some of the most successful films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Taal, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Robot and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She won her first Filmfare award for the movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav