Love Today OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com

LOVE Today became one of the most loved Tamil films of this year and the movie will finally release on OTT. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu and Raadhika Sarathkumar in lead roles, the movie will stream on Netflix.

Announcing the release date, Netflix wrote, "Disclaimer: Exchanging phones with your partner might be injurious to your relationship. #LoveToday is coming to Netflix on the 2nd of December!"

Love Today is a romantic comedy film and it is written and directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. Pradeep Ranganathan also made his acting debut with this film.

As per reports, Love Today was made on a budget of only Rs 5 crore and the movie approximately collected Rs 70 crore.

Love Today is actually an adaptation of Pradeep Ranganathan's own short film App(a) Lock. Talking about converting his short film into a feature film, Pradeep told Film Companion, "The short film has only three characters but the feature film has several others like Pradeep’s mother, sister, etc. With just three characters, the film might become monotonous. So, I created characters that would help make the film more appealing. The film also has a wedding backdrop to make it more mainstream. The film is not just about Pradeep and Nikitha, but also about the emotional journey of their families."

Earlier, the movie's tagline was 'Dedicate to the girl who left me'. It received some backlash and the team decided to change it. '

"My intention was to be funny but people took it differently and thought the film was a revenge concept. But when we changed it to “Dedicated to all ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends” in the trailer, it became a joke. But the earlier tagline was perceived to be chauvinistic. So, I analysed the response and changed the words in the trailer," Pradeep told Film Companion.

The title 'Love Today' is also the title of Vijay's 1997 film. The movie will stream on Netflix on December 2.