Love Shaadi Drama Trailer Out: Hansika Motwani Talks About Ex-Relationships Before Marrying Sohael Khaturiya | Watch

Hansika Motwani's reality show 'Hansika Love Shaadi Drama' will be released on Disney+Hotstar on February 10. The official trailer of the wedding drama was unveiled today giving a glimpse into life of Hansika Motwani's relationship status and wedding plans.

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The trailer opened with a glimpse of Hansika's fairy wedding venue where Hansika is seen seated next to her husband and talking about their past relationship status.

Hansika Motwani said, "I have had a relationship in the public eye before, and I did not want to do it again. And then Sohael happened, it was just a surreal feeling. I was like 'yahin tha, you are going to be my life partner, you are all the time around me'... I was very sure that if I have to go out in public again, I have to be with the guy I am getting married to."

In the trailer, the couple is then joined by her family and their pre-wedding festivities meeting designers and picking wedding outfits, and more. Hansika also fascinates with being a 'modern' bride, whereas her mother wants her to opt for a traditional look.

Sohael also opened up about marrying his best friend, to which she replies, "I am a little worried, I have a roommate (now)." An emotional Hansika also speaks about feeling like 'a volcano of emotions 19 days before the wedding".

In November last year, Hansika Motwani made her relationship official with Sohael Khaturiya, who is a businessman from Mumbai, public. The actor got married in the presence of their loved ones in Jaipur.

Before dating Sohael Khaturiya, Hansika Motwani worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films and was in a relationship with Tamil actor and filmmaker Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as Simbu, in the industry.