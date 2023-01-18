Love Shaadi Drama OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Hansika Motwani's Wedding Documentary

HANSIKA Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding was straight out of a fairytale and their fans couldn't stop gushing over the beautiful pictures of the couple. Now, fans can also get a glimpse of their wedding as it is going to release on the OTT platform. Hansika's wedding documentary is titled 'Love Shaadi Drama' and she has announced it in a fun and quirky way.

Announcing the news, Hansika wrote, "What is a shaadi without a little drama? #HotstarSpecials #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama coming soon!"

Love Shaadi Drama OTT release Date:

The release date of 'Love Shaadi Drama' is not announced yet. But the wedding documentary will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The wedding took place in Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The couple reportedly got married in a traditional Sindhi-style wedding ceremony. On her wedding day, Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet with Kundan jewellery. Meanwhile, Sohael wore an all-ivory sherwani.

Sharing the pictures from her wedding, Hansika wrote, "Now & forever 4.12.2022"

On the work front, Hansika will star in Manoj Damodharan's Partner, along with Aadhi. She will be seen in My Name Is Shruthi, which is directed by Srinivas Omkar. The film is produced by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju.

Hansika will soon make her OTT debut with M Rajesh's web series ‘MY3’. The web series also stars Mugen Rao and Shanthanu.

Talking about the series, Hansika said, “It's an honour to be a part of this series. It's a sweet and delightful moment to be working with director M Rajesh. I am excited to be collaborating with him after our movie 'Oru Kal Oru Kannadi'."

MY3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar and it will reportedly be a unique love story of a robot.