New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, it's happening! Ahead of the Brahmastra motion poster release, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's character. In the film, Kapoor will essay the role of Shiv who is blessed with superpowers. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Twitter handle, megastar Amitabh Bachchan dropped a video wherein Kapoor is seen engulfed in fire with his arms stretched out. He captioned the post as, "T 4128 - Our journey of sharing Brahmastra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmastra Motion Poster out tomorrow .."

T 4128 - Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning!



Love .. Light .. Fire ..



Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow ..#brahmastra @brahmastrafilm pic.twitter.com/991nBHWxBq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 14, 2021

Brahmastra's official Instagram page also shared the video with a powerful caption, which read, "अंत का ये, आरंभ है 🐚जाग रहा, ब्रह्मास्त्र है 🔥#Brahmastra motion poster out tomorrow!"

A few days ago, Ayan shared a still from his upcoming magnum opus on his Instagram handle. In the image, Ranbir can be seen with his arm stretched out and fire emitting through it. Sharing this image, he wrote a long post talking about the journey of Brahmastra. He wrote, "Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmastra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmastra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmastra. The Time to launch something from Brahmastra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon"

Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra was earlier scheduled to release in December 2020 but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the makers delayed the release date.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv