New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, shared an emotional post on Instagram and wrote how deeply she misses her son and pet. The actress, who is in self-quarantine, clicked a picture of her son Arhaan and pet Casper from a distance where they can be seen standing behind a wall.



"Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass.." she wrote in the Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora wrote in the comments section, “Love this pic malla Lots of hugging for all of us.” Bollywood actors including Bipasha Basu, Bhavna Pandey, Dia Mirza and others have also commented on Malaika’s post and wished for her speedy recovery.

Malaika Arora along with her partner Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. Arora resumed shooting for India’s Best Dancer after unlock but now the show has again put on halt.

Bollywood actress shared the news on her social media timeline, she wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine.” She added, “I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel