New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is not that active on social media, recently shared a post on Instagram after 20 days. In the picture, she was posing with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. They both were joining their hand to make a heart sign and were flashing it in the picture.

Taking to Instagram, the Jalebi actress shared the post with the caption that read, "#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum."

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, many users assumed it was a recent picture. However, this is an old picture and it was shared by Nidhi last year on her Instagram profile. She shared the same photo with the caption, that read, "#Rheallove #rheality @rhea_chakraborty always fierce always together!"

Soon after Rhea shared the picture on her Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "wish you good mental health and more power for standing strong."

Another user wrote, "No matter what.. we still believe in you.. stay strong."

Yet another wrote, "It's so good to see you back.. wish you all good luck. stay strong."

Earlier, on women's day, Rhea shared a post with her mother in which she was holding the hand of her mother. Her caption read, "Happy Women’s Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea will be seen in the film Chehre. In the film, she will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is helmed by Rumi Jaffery and is slated to be out on April 30, 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma