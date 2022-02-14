New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan on Monday took to his social media to share the trailer of Love Hostel starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Touted to be a crime thriller, Love Hostel will stream on Zee 5 on 25th February. Backed by SRK's Red Chillies production and directed by Shankar Raman the movie features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.

Sharing the trailer on social media, SRK captioned it, "In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive?#LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5. @redchilliesent."

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey are a young newly married couple who are on the run from thier murderous family and seek help from the police. The Police, however, provide them with a dingy hostel to hide from their families.

Amid all this, an evil assassin, Bobby Deol is hired by Sanya Malhotra's family to bring the girl home and kill her because she ran away for love. Love Hostel will reveal the d*rty truth behind 'Honour' and how 'Honour Killing' is still practiced.

Earlier in an interview, Sanya Malhotra on the film said, "Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.

On his character Dagar, Bobby Deol told HT, "Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me sometime to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out".

