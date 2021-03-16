On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's directorial Bhramastra, S.S Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many others.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday on March 15 in full glam mode. The actress also shared a glimpse from her birthday bash on Instagram. Yes, you read that right and you just can't dare to miss it. Taking to Instagram, the Raazi actress shared a gorgeous photo in which she was seen posing in her full style glory.

In the photo, Alia donned a beautiful black shimmery dress and she was seen posing in front of a bar and at the backside, her name was written in a unique font and it had neon light in it. The Student Of The Year actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous in the black smokey eye makeup and her hair was styled in wavy curls.

She shared the photo with the caption that read, "thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light." As soon she uploaded her gorgeous picture on Instagram, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "who else thinks that Alia will be in a Hollywood movie soon?"

Another user wrote, "You are very beautiful Alia."

Yet another wrote, "You are amazing happy birthday queen."

Alia's birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, among others.

Recently, the Highway actor was in Jaipur to attend the wedding of her best friend. The video from her friend's wedding is doing rounds on the internet in which she is seen shaking a leg on Tesher's song Jalebi Baby and Badshah's popular track Genda Phool.

On the work front, Alia has several films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's directorial Bhramastra, S.S Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma