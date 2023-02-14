'Love Again' Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra Struggles To Find Love For Second Time; Nick Jonas's Cameo Can't Be Ignored | WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is all set for her upcoming Hollywood movie, Love Again, which will feature her struggling to find love. The movie also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the lead role. On Tuesday, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared the trailer of much-anticipated movie, and what caught everybody's attention was Nick Jonas's hilarious cameo.

The plot of the film centres on a grieving lady named Mira (Chopra), who, by pure mistake, makes a remarkable connection with a man named Rob after sending text messages to her deceased fiance's number (Heughan). The intensity of her texts moves him, and he later enlists Dion's assistance to meet Mira in person. Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas, also makes a brief appearance.

Sharing the announcement, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram handle, "Nothing is a coincidence…everything you’re experiencing is meant to happen… just like you looking at this caption or the poster Trailer dropping soon @loveagainmovie @samheughan @celinedion."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas also shared the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Just wait til you see the trailer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Love Again Synopsis reads, "A young woman tries to ease the pain of her fiancé's death by sending romantic texts to his old cell phone number, and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to."

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.