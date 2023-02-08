Love Again: Trailer Of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Romantic-Drama To Release On THIS Date | Watch Teaser

Priyanka Chopra has made her fans excited after announcing her upcoming Hollywood film 'Love Again'. After much await, she announced the release of the trailer. The star cast of Love Again will give a treat to their fans on Valentine's Day by unveiling the movie's trailer. Therefore, the trailer of Love Again will release in February 14, 2023.

Sharing the teaser, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "YOU, Celine, Sam & I… let’s make a plan for Valentine's Day. We’re bringing you the @loveagainmovie - trailer in ONE WEEK!"

The movie was earlier titled 'It's All Coming Back To Me', based on the song by Celine Dion. It was also scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, during Valentine's Week but got postponed to May 12, 2023.

Apart from Priyanka, the movie also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and it will also feature a new song sung by Celine.

Love Again is a romantic drama film directed by Jim Strouse. The movie revolves around a woman trying to cope with the death of her fiance. She sends texts to her fiance's old number but remains unaware that the number has been assigned to someone else.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Ressurection. She will be seen in a web series 'Citadel' which is produced by Russo Brothers.

Priyanka will start working on Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt next year. She revealed that she talked with Katrina and Alia before speaking to Farhan Akhtar about it. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (onboard). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan is best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the series Outlander. He also starred in films such as The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018), The Empty Train and Bloodshot (2020).