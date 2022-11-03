Love Again Release Date: Priyanka Chopra Cozies Up With Sam Heughan In New Stills, Here's When You Can Watch The Rom-Com

Love Again Release Date: The makers of the Priyanka Chopra and Sam Hueghen-starrer released new stills from the film. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming Hollywood romantic-comedy film ‘Love Again’. The makers took to the social media platforms on Thursday to announce the new release date of the film.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, ‘Love Again’ will be released exclusively in theaters next year.

The official Instagram page for ‘Love Again’ revealed the new release date of the film along with new stills featuring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. “It’s a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion,” read the post.

See exclusive stills from ‘Love Again’:

‘Love Again’ has been written and directed by Jim Strouse and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein. The executive producers for the film include Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Celine Dion.

Sam Heughan rose to fame after portraying the role of Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama series ‘Outlander’. Celine Dion will be appearing in the film in addition to crooning the title song ‘Love Again’.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently on an India visit. The actor arrived in Mumbai after more than 3 years and has been on a work spree.

Priyanka Chopra recently launched her haircare line ‘Anomaly’ for the Indian audience. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Amazon Studio’s spy series ‘Citadel’. The project is being helmed by Russo brothers and also stars Richard Madden of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame.

In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film will be on the lines of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’ and is expected to release next year.