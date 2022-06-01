New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his much-awaited film Samrat Prithviraj in which he will play the titular role. Samrat Prithviraj is the story of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghori. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the movie also stars Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar mentioned that the history textbooks only have a few lines written about Samrat Prithviraj.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Akshay Kumar said that not much is mentioned in the books about our culture and Maharajas. “I wanted to know more about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I heard so many stories from him (Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi), but unfortunately, our history textbooks have only 2 or 3 lines about him. Everything else is there in the books, there are a lot of details about invaders, but there’s hardly any mention of our culture and our Maharajas", Akshay Kumar told ANI.

Talking about why many kings are not mentioned in the textbooks, Akshay said, "Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about the Mughals, but we must also know about our kings as well; they were great too.”

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in the interview that the movie is not just about Hindu nationalism but about cultural nationalism too. Speaking to ANI, he said, "You used the term Hindu nationalism. I would call it cultural nationalism too. Nothing wrong with reviving Hindu nationalism/ Cultural nationalism as this nation’s character is Hindu, when I say Hindu, it means culture".

Chandraprakash Dwivedi also talked about the Somnath temple and how it was rebuilt after independence. He said, "Secondly, we also went to Somnath. Its reference comes in the movie. And Somnath was destroyed many times. The country was confronted with the question of whether to leave the destroyed Somnath Temple as it is or rebuild it to its past glory. In 1947, when India got independence, Sardar Patel, KM Munshi, Menon, and others worked towards rebuilding it, despite staunch opposition from former PM Jawaharlal Nehru because they argued that Somnath was their source of inspiration and faith.”

Samrat Prithviraj will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. The movie also stars Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. The film was suspended for a while and the release date got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

