Lot To Learn From Them: Huma Qureshi Talks About Tamil And Telugu Film Industry

For the past few months, the debate on the North vs South film industry is making headlines. Several actors including B-town and South have expressed their opinions on the matter. The recent one to share her experience and opinions over the matter is Huma Qureshi. The Bollywood actress opened up about her working experience working in the South Indian film industry. Huma praised the actors from the South for pushing their limits in order to the film. Apart from that, the actress also expressed her exhilaration towards pan-India films and how they are doing well on the big screens. The actor also mentioned that she feels Tamil and Telugu films don't talk down to their audience.

During an interview with ETimes, the actress opened up about her working experience in the Tamil film industry and said that over a period of time people have relaised that there are a lot of things to learn from them.

"People have realised that there is a lot to learn from them. Industries like Tamil and Telugu are not talking down to their audience. In fact, they are pushing their boundaries. The stories are contextual they pride themselves in the cultural references, they are personalised, nuanced, and have a massive scale. The southern industries have done this repeatedly," the actress was quoted as saying by the portal.



"The way things are going, multilingual projects are the in thing. For every actor and talent involved, the audience base increases. I feel thrilled that I did my second Tamil film, Valimai. I have learned so much by sharing screen space with Thala Ajith and Rajinikanth sir. Not just as an actor, but also as an audience member, I am excited about these big pan-India films. Why should we have so many boundaries within our country anyway? We need to shake things up a bit in these seminal times," the actress further added.

For unversed, Huma appeared in two-Tamil films including Rajinikanth-led Kaala in 2018, and Ajith-led Valimai in 2022. During the interview, Huma also emphaisised on the fact that drastic changes have been observed over the period of time in how actors who work across industries are judged and perceived these days.

Huma Qureshi's performance in Gnagubai Kathiawadi's song 'Shikayat' blew away her fans and the actress was adored by netizens. On Huma's work front, the actress will be next seen in Tarla, a biopic on renowned chef Tarla Dalal. Apart from that, the actress will also make an appearance in the crime-comedy drama Monica, O My Darling in the pipeline. The film also features Rajkumar Rao and Radhika Apte. The movie will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.