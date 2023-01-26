Lost OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Yami Gautam's Investigative Thriller

Yami Gautam-starrer 'Lost' is all set to release on OTT after receiving praise in film festivals. Lost is an investigative thriller in which Yami Gautam will essay the role of a crime reporter. The movie is inspired by true events.

Lost OTT release date:

Lost will release on Zee5 on February 17, 2023.

Announcing the release date, Yami wrote, "The quest for justice has to continue even when the path is unknown because the #TruthIsNeverLost #LostOnZEE5, premieres 16th Feb only on @ZEE5."

In the film, Yami will play the role of a crime reporter who investigates the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist. It is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures. It is written by Shyamal Sengupta.

Lost was also screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2022, the Atlanta Indian Film Festival 2022 and the 53rd International Film Festival of India.

In 2022, Yami was seen in three films and received praise for her performances. She starred in Dasvi, A Thursday and Lost.

A Thursday become the second most watched Hindi film in 2022. She wrote, "Having both my films making it to this list, esp with #AThursday topping it means so much. It was released with just 1 week of PR campaign, no city tours etc & yet it made such a strong impact & place in people’ hearts… on behalf of my entire team I thank the AUDIENCE."

Apart from Yami, the movie also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in the thriller film A Thursday. She will star in OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s untitled film. She will be seen in Netflix's film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga; along with Sunny Kaushal.