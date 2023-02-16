Lost Movie Review: Yami Gautam’s Crime Thriller Fails To Keep You Hooked With Its Shoddy Plot

Yami Gautam’s latest release on Zee5, ‘Lost’ talks about the layered story of a missing soul amongst the masses, rooted in a consequential issue to address which is common in India. The crime thriller has an intriguing yet simple story viewed from the eyes of a crime journalist, immune to fascinating moments which will distract your mind.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s directorial received a standing ovation at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for the extraordinary performance given by each individual instilled in the film. However, the plot of the story will not let your mind explore much as it relies on the simple readiness of casteism and the power of politics.

Story

Set in the streets of Kolkata, the film is inspired by true events, narrating the story of a young crime reporter Vidhi Sahani essayed by Yami Gautam. In a relationship with Jeet portrayed by Neil Bhoopalam, Vidhi lives in Kolkata with her maternal grandfather essayed by Pankaj Kapur.

Investigating the story of a young theater activist Ishaan Bharti, Vidhi finds herself entangled within the reigns of his story involved with love, ambition, and political power. Her lost traces to find the truth of the boy will be too hard to think about, however, with an underwhelming climax, the first half is indeed engaging, leading towards a dull second half which fails to keep the momentum of the film.

Cast Performances

The only saving grace of the film is Yami Gautam’s subtle performance, which is highly engaging and not going over the edge. She essayed the role of a journalist with utmost curiosity, making the audience think hard as she does with sleepless nights.

The supportive and protective role of Pankaj Kapur as a grandfather having complete faith in her granddaughter’s work will definitely win your heart. The small pep talks between them are indeed required after a hectic day at work, with a small cup of tea.

The rest of the cast included the gracious and proud performance of the leader Ranjan Varman portrayed by Rahul Khanna, where the actor never once stepped over in his role and maintained his post in the most sublime form.

Final Thought

The plot of the film has too many loose ends which are difficult to overlook. It talks about many things at the same time which could do justice to none. Reference of gender bias at work with the deep-rooted patriarchy of the society and corruption of the system involved with naxal terror requires a volume and intensity to cover.

Though the storyline can be stated as ‘half-baked’ the performances of each character were on fleek. From Rahul Khanna’s dashing politician look to Yami Guatam’s fine-drawn portrayal of a curious journalist, the film’s storyline was weak, but it was proof of Gautam’s finest performance, stating the truth of her craft that she carried the film all by herself.

Streaming On: Zee5

Directed By: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Written By: Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah