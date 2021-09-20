Kangana Ranaut has filed a counter case against the lyricist, questioning why she has been asked to be present in person for hearings.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut attended the court hearing in the defamation case file by Javed Akhtar today, September 20, 2021. The hearing for the case has been adjourned till November 15, 2021. Now, the actress has filed a counter case against the lyricist, questioning why she has been asked to be present in person for hearings.

Also, she has sought transfer of the case to CMM court, stating that she has lost faith in this Court.

“It has been observed that this court without providing any sufficient cause and reasons and without there being an order on record which justifies compelling appearance of the Accused in a bailable, non-cognizable and compoundable offence, this Court is threatening the Accused, on every date of issuing “an arrest warrant" without giving any sufficient cause and reason," a section of the complaint read.

The complaint further reads, “Accordingly, we have lost faith in this Court and have therefore we have made a transfer application to that CMM Court and the next date is October 1, 2021."

Earlier, Kangana failed to appear in front of the Bombay High Court, and due to this, the court had warned that if she failed to appear on the next date, that is, September 20, then a warrant will be issued against her.

However, Kangana's lawyer had submitted a medical certificate before the court and had also said that as she was travelling for the promotion of her film, Thalaivii, the actress has developed COVID-19 symptoms. Countering this, Akhtar's lawyer said that it's a planned tactic to delay the defamation case proceedings.

Talking about the case, Javed Akhtar had filed the criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut last year in November before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making baseless and defamatory comments against him in a television interview.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv