New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime on Monday dropped the new teaser for the Lord of Rings : The Rings of Power'. The teaser was firstly released during the Super Bowl. The series which is going to be streamed on Amazon is said to be the most expensive series ever made. The debut season of The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2 and will be rolled out on a weekly basis.

The minute-long teaser for the show, which has been set thousands of years prior to Peter Jackson's six feature films adapted from Tolkien's novels, opens with footage that shows a closer look at Middle Earth, as a voice asks, "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?"

The words appear to be spoken by a harfoot, an ancient ancestor of hobbits, played by Markella Kavenagh. Further, icy mountains, ravaging storms and dangerous monsters are all teased in the captivating new footage.

Amid these shots of scenic spectacle, there are glimpses of young versions of two familiar elven characters from Jackson's movies, Galadriel and Elrond, as well as new characters for the series such as a dwarven princess named Disa and an elf.

The upcoming series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will shed light on the forging of the rings. According Patrcik Mckay, "Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It's the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races."

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power- Star Cast

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

