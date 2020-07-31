The film becomes predictable by 50th minute or so, but the rather well extracted acting performances complemented by some relatable middle class humour makes it an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Disney-Hotstar

Cast: Kunal Khemu, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao

Directed by: Vijay Krishnan

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A familiar middle class struggle whose constituents forever vouch to liberate themselves towards financial prosperity. So one day, when the stash of cash strikes in a red suitcase (dubbed as Lootcase), the world turns upside down. Since financial prosperity is best achieved by a notoriously demanding combination of luck and hardwork, how would you explore the possibility of achieving the same amid your universal family ethics and financial instability you could uproot in one go with the Lootcase? Quite a dilemma. Isn't it?

The film tells us the story of Nandan Kumar (played by Kunal Khemu), a printing press staffer living his life of financial uncertainty while surviving upon an ungrateful workplace, who one day hilariously ends up getting his hands on the red Lootcase. What follows next is a funnily chiseled chase embedded with middle class dilemmas and Policed honesty, between Nandan and the notorious men seeking their lost money back.

An honest Policeman Kolte (played by Ranvir Shorey) gives a well-hit performance even with the predictable screen work basing upon which he has to find the Lootcase. Vijay Raaz as local goon ‘Bala’ does justice to the workable nuances of his character, and reminds you of his stint in ‘Delhi Belly’ quite outlandishly. Gajraj Rao is an absolute delight to watch, and blends naturally with the surroundings of the Lootcased world.

Nandan's wife Lata (played by Rasika Duggal) shines out in her rather crisp screentime, who is unpredictably funny with her whinny comebacks contexualised by her love for Chinese food, and a rather contradictory foray of keeping up ethics against the prospect of hard sought financial prosperity.

The film becomes predictable by 50th minute or so, but the rather well extracted acting performances by Director Rajesh Krishnan complemented by some relatable middle class humour makes it an entertaining watch. Watch out for the Lootcase on Disney-Hotstar, if a humorously entertaining flick is all you're vouching to watch in these gloomy times.

Lootcase is streaming on Disney-Hotstar from 31st July onwards.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta