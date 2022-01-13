New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-anticipated movie Looop Lapeta's trailer is finally out! On Thursday, both the lead actors of the film, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, took to their social media handles and shared the first trailer of their upcoming Netflix film Looop Lapeta.

Sharing the trailer, the actress wrote, "50 lakh 50 min Can Savi save Satya in time? tahirrajbhasin...Looop Lapeta, a Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by bhatiaaakash, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. LooopLapeta (sic)."

Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, the movie is a remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic German movie, Run Lola Run. The 2-minute 25-second trailer shows Taapsee’s character Savi and her lover Satya, played by Tahir. From the look of the trailer, it looks like Taapsee and Tahir trying to win back Rs 50 lakh.

The movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along Aayush Maheshwari. The film will be out on Netflix on February 4.

Back on January 08, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and shared an exciting update with her fans. She shared a still from the movie and captioned it as "Hey jholer tahirrajbhasin tu yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega ! Can Savi save him this time? You will know soon. Get ready for Looop Lapeta, A Sony Pictures Films India Feature, and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia, coming on 4th Feb, only on Netflix. LooopLapeta (sic)."

Sharing thoughts and feelings about the film, Taapsee said, “This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash, and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it.

