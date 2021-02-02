Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta is directed by Aaksha Bhatia, and the film also stars Raj Bhasin in a crucial role, check out the first look inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. In the picture, she was sitting on a commode in a dark washroom, her look for the upcoming film is surely fierce.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared the first look in which she is looking savage in a green T-shirt, black shorts and she donned it with sports shoes. She shared the post with the caption that read, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi, and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta.”

The upcoming film Looop Lapeta is directed by Aaksha Bhatia, and the film also stars Raj Bhasin in a crucial role. The film is a remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run, at that time the film was directed by Tom Tykwer. The role of Lola was played by Franka Potente.

The film revolves around the story of a woman who has to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Recently, Manmarziyan actor completed the shoot of her sports drama film Rashmi Rocket, and before that she wrapped up the shoot of Haseen Dilruba. Taapsee has several films in her kitty, she will also be seen in Shabash Mitthu, in which she is going to play the role of cricketer Mithali Raj.

The actress has already begun the training for her sports drama film, and she also shared some of the pictures from her training session. From the pictures, it is evident that she is giving her sweat and blood for the forthcoming film. Taapsee was last seen in the film Thappad, the film was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma