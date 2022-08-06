'Looking Hot', Says Lalit Modi On Sushmita Sen's Stunning Vacay Pictures | See Here

Ever since Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen, the Bollywood actress has been in limelight. Recently, the actress shared a bunch of pictures on her social media and guess who was the first one to comment? Yes, it was Sushmita's beau Lalit Modi. Needless to say, the former Miss Universe looked absolutely gorgeous.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a bunch of smoking hot pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia. Apart from the pictures, the Aarya actress also dropped a video of herself in which she was seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea. Sushmita can be seen wearing a black swimsuit paired with a white skirt.

Sharing the video, the actress dropped a long note and wrote, “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! .”

She added, “Where life has depth…I am all in!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”

Take a look at the pictures and video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

As soon as the actress shared the videos and pictures, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. However, the first one to compliment was Sushmita's beau Lalit Modi.

The former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman was the quick one to drop a comment on the post and wrote, “Looking hot in Sardinia."

Sushmita is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos. Similarly, the actress shared a picture on Friday from her holiday in which she was seen posing on a yacht. She wore a black and white outfit and added goggles.

Lalit Modi commented on this post as well. He wrote, “Love the posts on the #sardinia trip finally"

For the unversed, last month people on social media were shocked when Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen. He referred to the actress as his better half and wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."