'Looking Forward To The Reveal', Says Gauri Khan As She Collaborates With Katrina Kaif For A Project

Interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, is all set to collaborate with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif for an untitled project. The producer-designer confirmed the news by sharing a picture of herself and Katrina on her Instagram profile. In the post, Gauri also appreciated Katrina's interest in interior design.
Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture where both the divas can be seen smiling giving a beautiful smile. Gauri can be seen wearing a blue blazer dress, whereas Katrina can be seen in a floral dress.
Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “You have a keen eye for interior design,@katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal!”
Meanwhile, not many details about the upcoming project have been revealed by Gauri. As soon as she posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and took random guesses. While a fan wrote, “We think something big is coming.” “You both looking so gorgeous,” added another fan. “So excited,” commented someone else.
Earlier, Gauri was spotted with Malaika Arora for a shoot. Soon after the pictures of both the divas surfaced online. Later, Gauri revealed in a post that she designed something special for Malaika.
“Always fun designing for friends! A very interesting collaboration on design with @malaikaaroraofficial for my new design show,” read her post.
A couple of days back, Gauri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her husband Shah Rukh Khan with their close friends and family members in Delhi. The designer revealed that they had a bash at her close friend, fashion designer Shalini Passi's home.
Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… A fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s”
Currently, Gauri is basking in the success of her latest release Darlings. The movie is co-produced by her and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is a dark comedy and features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. On August 5, it was released on Netflix.