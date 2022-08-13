'Looking Forward To The Reveal', Says Gauri Khan As She Collaborates With Katrina Kaif For A Project

Interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, is all set to collaborate with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif for an untitled project. The producer-designer confirmed the news by sharing a picture of herself and Katrina on her Instagram profile. In the post, Gauri also appreciated Katrina's interest in interior design.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri shared a picture where both the divas can be seen smiling giving a beautiful smile. Gauri can be seen wearing a blue blazer dress, whereas Katrina can be seen in a floral dress.

Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “You have a keen eye for interior design,@katrinakaif! Makes working on the project a lot more fun and interesting. Looking forward to the reveal!”

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, not many details about the upcoming project have been revealed by Gauri. As soon as she posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and took random guesses. While a fan wrote, “We think something big is coming.” “You both looking so gorgeous,” added another fan. “So excited,” commented someone else.

Earlier, Gauri was spotted with Malaika Arora for a shoot. Soon after the pictures of both the divas surfaced online. Later, Gauri revealed in a post that she designed something special for Malaika.

“Always fun designing for friends! A very interesting collaboration on design with @malaikaaroraofficial for my new design show,” read her post.

A couple of days back, Gauri took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her husband Shah Rukh Khan with their close friends and family members in Delhi. The designer revealed that they had a bash at her close friend, fashion designer Shalini Passi's home.

Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories… A fun evening with friends and family celebrating at @shalini.passi’s”

Take a look here :

Currently, Gauri is basking in the success of her latest release Darlings. The movie is co-produced by her and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is a dark comedy and features Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. On August 5, it was released on Netflix.