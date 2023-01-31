Jackson Wang Explores Mumbai Streets With Disha Patani On A Carriage | WATCH

B-town actress Disha Patani recently accompanied Hongkong rapper and singer, Jackson Wang around Mumbai streets. The K-pop star visited India to perform at the Lollapalooza India global music festival last weekend. From enjoying carriage rides to interacting with a kid, and more, the Malang actress had a blast.

Heading to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Patani dropped her memorable moments with Jackson Wang. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "A beast on stage, and an angel off. Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman." Take a look:

The first slide featured Jackson Wang's on-stage performance, while in the second one, Wang could be seen performing on an LED screen. The third one had Disha and the singer exploring the streets of Mumbai in a carriage. While the Ek Villain Returns actress looked pretty in a white crop top and blue denim, Jackson opted for a tie-dye co-ord set.

Not only this, during his India visit, Jackson Wang also visited Hrithik Roshan and his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan at their home. He also shared some glimpses of his visit to the Gateway of India, also at the Arabian Sea and the local market.

The singer penned a heartfelt note post his India visit. "Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often," he penned.