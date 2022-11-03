Lollapalooza India 2023: Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon To Headline The Music Festival | Check Date, Venue, Lineup And More Details

Lollapalooza India 2023: Imagine Dragons and AP Dhillon will be performing live at the music festival. (Image Credits: Instagram)

After a long wait, the global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to finally arrive in the theaters. Several top artists from across the world will be performing live in India.

On Thursday, the organizers announced the lineup for Lollapalooza India 2023 edition. The iconic global music festival will be headlined by famous bands including Imagine Dragons and The Strokes and artists including Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon.

Tickets out now on 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗹𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.𝗰𝗼𝗺 pic.twitter.com/mBH54XwwBK — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) November 3, 2022

The international music festival Lollapalooza will be held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2023. The festival is expected to host nearly 60,000 people with 40 acts lined up for the gala event.

The lineup for the festival include global sensations The Strokes, American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

In addition, the lineup also features artists Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena and The Yellow Diary. In addition, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES will also be a part of Lollapalooza India 2023.

Music sensations Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya will also be a part of the music festival.

Lollapalooza was launched nearly 31 years ago as an annual music festival and has since been synonymous with alternative lifestyle, music and culture. Till now, the festival has been hosted across three continents annually. Notably, India will be the eighth destination at which the festival will be taking place.

More than 3,80,000 people attended the Lollapalooza Chicago 2022 festival in August this year. The event was headlined by artists Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Durk.