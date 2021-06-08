Here we are with a list of special shows and films that will be releasing in the coming week to entertain you. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All thanks to the world of digitalization, newly released films and series are just a finger tap away. Yes, we are talking about OTT platforms which gave the audience the comfort of watching fresh content online from the ease of their homes. And not only these streaming apps are a hit, but also churn out tons and tons of shows every month.

Talking about one of the recent releases, The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee was a big hit that premiered on June 4. So if you have watched it already then don't worry, here we are with a list of other special shows and films will also be releasing in the coming week to entertain you. Check out the full list:

Loki

Marvel’s series Loki is going to be released on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium on Wednesday, June 9. This series is a continuation of Avengers: Endgame (2019) presented via the alternate version of Loki, Thor’s brother. This is a weekly series whose episodes will be streamed on the platform every Wednesday.

Indori Ishq

This young romantic drama series called Indori Ishq will be released on MX Player on June 10. The series stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead roles. It is a love story between the two lead characters. All the episodes of the show will be streamed simultaneously on MX Player.

Shaadisthan

Releasing on June 11 on Disney Plus Hotstar, Shaadisthan stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead in the film. Kriti is playing the character of Sasha in the film and the story revolves around her emotional journey. Sasha has a band that tries to stand between an orthodox family and a girl’s aspirations.

Sunflower

Sunflower is a murder mystery that will be releasing on June 11 on ZEE5. It stars Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Girish Kulkarni, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadha, and Shonali Nagrani in the lead role. The script has been written by Vikas Bahl and it is directed by Rahul Sengupta.

Skater Girl

Releasing on Netflix on June 11, Skater Girl is an Indian American sports drama directed by Manjari McKizzani. The story is based on a tribal girl from Rajasthan who likes skating. The show will also have a character based on Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman.

Ray

Netflix's upcoming anthology series, Ray will be released on June 25. It is based on the writings of acclaimed filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray. Actor Manoj Bajpayee and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will be seen in the lead role.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Coming on Amazon Prime Video on June 11, The Personal History of David Copperfield is a 2019 film directed by Armando Lanucci. The film stars Dev Patel in the lead role.

