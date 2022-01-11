New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lohri is just a few days away, and people are busy preparing for the festival, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival that is celebrated on January 13 every year to mark the end of the winter season and crop harvest season. On this day, they celebrate the sugarcane harvest, therefore making sugarcane delicacies plays a huge part in Lohri celebrations. Other winter produce, mustard seeds, is used in making 'sarson ka saag' that is a traditional food of this festival.

On Lohri, they light a bonfire and offer popcorn, rice, rewri, jaggery, etc, while taking parikrama. Also, they dance and sing songs around the bonfire. And Bollywood has played a major role in showcasing the festival in several movies.

Not just this, they have also curated some amazing songs related to the festival that still make us groove instantly. So here we are with some Bollywood and Punjabi songs that have captured the essence of the festival, and you must add them to your playlist without a doubt.

Aa Gayi Lodi Ve (Veer Zara)

Lohri (Asa Nu Maan Watna Da)

Balle Balle (Mel Karade Rabba)

Charha De Rang (Yamla Pagla Deewana)

Laal Ghagra (Good Newwz)

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha (Daler Mehndi)

Tutak Tutak Tutiya (Arjun Arry)

Dhol Jageero Da

Bhangra Ta Sajda (Veere Di Wedding)

Hope you liked the playlist!

Lohri is an official holiday in Punjab, the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. According to folklore, an ancient mid-winter festival celebrates the days getting longer as the sun proceeds on its northward journey.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv