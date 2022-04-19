New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The old contestants on the reality show Lock Upp continue to face many difficulties to survive as the wild card entries are trying their best to make their place in the show. People are very fond of this show streaming on the OTT platform, ALTBalaji and MX Player. Recently, Ekta Kapoor also came to the show, which created a lot of buzzes. As per the latest updates from the show, Zeeshan Khan has been evicted from the show. Moreover, if reports are to be believed, after the strong entry of Prince Narula, TV heartthrob Aly Goni will also be a part of this reality show.

Aly Goni to enter in Lock Upp

Aly Goni won the hearts of the audience by playing the role of Romi Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. Then, he participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entry, which made a big contribution to the growth of his career. According to the reports by Telly Chakkar, Aly Goni will soon enter Lock Upp. However, there has been no confirmation made by the actor whether he will enter the show as a contestant or as a jailer.

Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah's fight

The audience is used to seeing anger, controversies and fights among the contestants in this show. But no one expected these fights to turn physical. Zeeshan Khan and Azam Fallah got into a heated argument. This fight escalated so much that Zeeshan pushed Azma and hit her face with a broom. Now, Zeeshan has been evicted from the show for his actions. Karan Kundrra expressed his anger and said to Zeeshan, "Do you treat a woman like this?”.

Kangana also gave her reaction to this action of Zeeshan and posted a story on Instagram talking about this incident. "I have noted the incident between Zeeshan Khan and Azma Fallah in Lock Upp that happened yesterday and I strongly believe that any kind of violence against women is completely unacceptable. Do you agree or not?", she wrote.

