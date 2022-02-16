New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of much awaited reality show 'Lock Upp' was released on Wednesday. Show host Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and dropped the trailer of Ekta Kapoor's show. The reality show 'Lock Upp' will see a bunch of controversial celebrities handcuffed and locked together.

Sharing the trailer, Kangana captioned it, "My Jail, My Rules! Are you excited to watch #LockUpp?Streaming from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. Watch Live FREE!"

In the trailer, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in her 'boss attitude' wearing a shimmery, glittery golden dress, holding a shiny baton in her hands to play the jailer of the show. "Living here is no less than a dream… a bad one, though!" Kangana walking through the Jail corridor states that this show will be nightmare for the celebs.

Watch the trailer here:

Kangana states how dangerous the 'Lock Upp' world is, and it will be a nightmare! 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. Forget about fulfilling their high demands, and the contestants will be locked up in the show's prison with people they can't see eye-to-eye with. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.

Earlier, during the show launch, Kangana had said, "The spectacular launch of the show had piqued everyone's curiosity, and the trailer is a testament of how bold, controversial and exciting it is going to be. I am happy to unveil the trailer in our country's capital city, and I am equally thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept."

She later expressed her gratitude to Ekta Kapoor and said, "I want to thank my boss-lady Ekta, for always being by my side, and she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. So to all my fans out there, get ready for the most 'fearless' show ever."

Ekta Kapoor talking about the show said, "Unlike other reality shows, 'Lock Upp' is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant and never-seen-before, as you must have seen in the trailer, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows."

'Lock Upp' will be airing from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

