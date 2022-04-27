New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is adored by millions of people in the country. The Punjabi actor and singer leaves her magic on people and creates a strong impact on them. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following, and fans are always interested to know what the actress is doing next. Now, a piece of good news has emerged for all Shehnaaz Gill fans as the actress expected to be seen in Kangana Ranaut- hosted controversial reality show 'Lock Upp'.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, Shehnaaz will replace Karan Kundrra and take over his position as the jailor. Karan Kundrra is currently busy with the shoot of his new reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, and thus will not be able to continue in Lock Upp. The report further stated that the makers of the show are keen to rope in Shehnaaz as the new jailor.

Besides that, the report also added that this is not the first time that the makers of the show have approached Shehnaaz to be a part of the show, Shehnaaz, was earlier as well approached by the makers. However, due to her other commitments, she did not take the opportunity. Reportedly, this time, the show's host Kangana has personally approached the actress to be a part of the show, and the latter could not refuse her request.

"The makers are definitely getting great viewership for Kangana Ranaut. She is doing a fab job, but the views are more on days when Karan Kundrra comes as the jailor. It is obvious that Karan Kundrra has been loved on Bigg Boss 15. There is an organic and definite craze for him. He has helped Lock Upp achieve the numbers in a significant manner,” a source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

Meanwhile, talking about Shehnaaz's work front, the actress has slowly resumed her work after the untimely demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth died due to a cardiac arrest last year, and the news of his demise shook the entire nation.

Shehnaaz, was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. She also appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s new chat show ‘Shape Of You'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen