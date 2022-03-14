New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Kangana Ranaut welcomed the 14th contestant on her OTT reality show Lock Upp. The 14th contestant of Lock Upp is Ali Merchant. The ‘Queen’ actress has often depicted Lock Upp as ‘atyachari jail’. Amid these stark depictions, the OTT reality show has re-introduced Ali Merchant and Sara Khan. Merchant entered the Lock Upp on Monday.

Ali Merchant is Sara Khan’s ex-husband. The two had married on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 4. However, the duo parted ways shortly after. Lock Upp is their first show together after Bigg Boss 4.



In a new teaser of the show, Sara looked a bit uncomfortable and irritated to see Ali as the new contestant. Later, the two had a short chat where they laid down some rules. Sara clarified that she is in no mood to revisit the past. Ali replied that he is not in the show because of Sara.

In the video, Ali is heard telling Sara that he has a lot of respect for Sara. “I have a lot of respect for you because you are my ex,” Ali said.

Sara Khan, in response, requested Ali Merchant to forget the past. “If we don’t talk about the outside, it will be better. Let’s just start from here, where we are. Let’s just talk from where we ended. Let’s not get into what happened in between or with you or me,” she said.

“Main aisa insan nahi hoon jo kisiko girake apne ko upar le aaun. Aisa mat socho ki tumhare wajah se main aaya hoon. Mujhe farak nahi padta. (I am not a person who will pull someone down to rise up. Do not think I am here because of you. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter),” Ali told Sara.

Lock Upp is streaming on MX Player and AltBalaji.

