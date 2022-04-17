Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Known as 'King of Reality Shows' actor Prince Narula is all set to enter Kangana Ranaut's controversial show Lock Upp as a challenger. In the latest promo of ALT Balaji's show, it was revealed that Prince will be entering the show as Kaidi.

Alt Balaji sharing a glimpse of Narula wrote, "Naam se Prince, par aaj se #LockUpp ke kaidi!Catch @princenarula in tonight's Judgement Day episode streaming at 10:30 pm."

Meanwhile, Prince himself shared the teaser and wrote the same caption. Watch the latest promo of Lock Upp here

As per the promo Prince has been locked in the jail of controversial celebrities on a charge of being a 'Serial Winner'. Earlier, the Bigg Boss winner had praised Munawwwar Farooqui of the blue team from the show. However, as per the trailer, Prince is likely to be in the orange team that can make the show more interesting.

Soon after this promo was shared, fans lost their calm and got all excited, one user wrote, "Now I want to support a contestant on #lockuppwithkaran that is one and only Princi... Unconditional support. I hope he gets a new addition to his trophy section."

Meanwhile, other wrote, "Ab mzaa aaega munawar ka ek competition dikhega..... #munawarfaruqui mze se khelo tumharre favourite player bhi aa gae prince."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bigg Boss winner and Roadies judge Prince recently released a new song 'Tera Mera Naam' opposite his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. For the unknown, Prince Narula is known for his performance in reality shows, he has also acted in fiction serials. He is the only reality show star in the Indian television industry who emerged as the winner of four consecutive reality shows. He has won Bigg Boss, MTV Splitsvilla, Roadies, and Nach Baliye.

