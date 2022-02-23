New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, makers have been revealing the contestants one by one. With first contestant Nisha Rawal and second contestant stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Alt Balaji unveiled the third participant of the show on Wednesday with a new promo.

The third participant of India's controversial celebs is the 'Controversy Queen' Poonam Pandey. The official Instagram handle of ALTBalaji shared the promo featuring Pandey and captioned it, "Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi Poonam Pandey caught! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free (sic)."

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Poonam Pandey is one of the names in the industry that was mired in a lot of controversies and scandals. Speaking on the show, Poonam said, "I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India, Lock Upp. I don't know what will happen in there because of whatever I have read and have seen about the show."

She further said, "I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp. So I don't know how am I going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time."

Till now, 3 contestants of the show are confirmed however, 13 more contestants will be locked in Kangana's jail. It is most likely that the makers of the show will reveal the remaining contestants in the coming days.

Earlier, In the trailer of the show, Kangana had revealed that 16 popular celebrity contestants will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title. The reality show will stream on Alt Balaji and MX player for free from, February 27th.

Posted By: Ashita Singh