New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's high voltage reality show is about to come to an end. The show witnessed several celebrities from different spectrums, and one among them was the controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey. Poonam was the recent one who got evicted from the show, just when the show is nearing its grand premiere.

After Poonam's unpredictable eviction, the actress opened up about her life and made some shocking revelations. During an interview with ETimes Poonam talked about his personal life and traumas.

"I can’t smell things. I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened to me, I lost my sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected. But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now," Poonam was quoted as saying by ETimes.

While the actress was a contestant on the show, she revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence. Later the actress during the interview revealed the entire story. Poonam said that her estranged husband Sam Bombay once beat her so badly that it resulted in a brain haemorrhage.

For the unversed, Poonam tied the knot in 2020 with her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony. Days after marriage, Ponam filed a complaint against her husband accusing him of molesting, threatening, and assaulting her. The incident reportedly took place in Canacona village in south Goa. The incident happened when Poonam was shooting for a film, and later Sam was arrested.

Who is Sam Bombay?

Sam Bombay is an ad producer and filmmaker. He was born in was born and brought up in United Arab Emirates Dubai.

Poonam Pandey has been making the headlines ever since she joined the reality show. Recently, the actress created a buzz on the internet when she decided to bathe in the open yard on the reality show Lock Upp. Many people called Poonam's action as a publicity stunt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen