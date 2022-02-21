New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show for controversial celebrities Lock Upp' is in the buzz again. Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp is set to premiere on February 27. While there are a lot of speculations about the participants of the OTT reality show. A new promo shared by Alt Balaji has confirmed the very first contestant who will be seen on the show.

The very first contestant of Lock Upp is none other than Nisha Rawal. The celebrity was in the headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband Karan Mehra. The promo showed Nisha in orange overalls locked up in jail.

In the video shared by MX Player's official page, she can be seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and in handcuffs. The charge against Nisha was ‘controversial fights’.

While Alt Balaji captioned the promo with, "Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga @missnisharawal ki life mein asli hungama!Watch #LockUpp streaming from 27th February, LIVE free."

Nisha also shared her reactions on joining the show, she said, "I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show".

Earlier Kangana Ranaut had shared the trailer of the reality show. She had taken her Instagram account to drop the trailer.

In the trailer, Kangana Ranaut was decked up in her 'boss attitude' wearing a shimmery, glittery golden dress, holding a shiny baton in her hands to play the jailer of the show. "Living here is no less than a dream… a bad one, though!" Kangana walking through the Jail corridor states that this show will be a nightmare for the celebs.

For the unversed, In the Alt Balaji, MX player reality show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities.

