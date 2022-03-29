Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: ‘Lock Upp’ contestant and controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui played a joke in the name of the love of his life in the streaming reality show. Faruqui told fellow contestant Azma Fallah the person he loved the most married somebody else.

Alt Balaji shared a new promo of Lock Upp on its Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, "He got us all, didn't he?" The video begins with Azma asking Munawar if there is somebody else he likes. The comedian replied, "hmm" in a serious tone, stoking a teasing reaction from Azma too.

Azma further asked Munawar, "so you never told her," while he said that he is not sure if he loves her or not. He added, "kaise batau mai tere ko, usko bhi nahi pata. But wo, usne shaadi kar li (how do I tell, she also doesn't know about my feelings. But she got married)." When Azma asked him why he continues to like her even after she got married, Munawar said, "Pasand to hogi na wo. Dil tut gaya tha pura. Abhi shaadi hui uski, abhi 3-4 mahine pehle hi shaadi hui uski (of course I like her, my heart was completely broken. She just got married, only 3-4 months ago)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

As Azma sympathised with Munawar and asked what his reaction was, he said, "what would be my reaction? The whole story was in the media, I mean of her marriage. I felt very bad. I couldn't avoid it even though I wanted to because I would open my mobile and only find her wedding photos and news. Only the talk of her wedding was all over the internet." Munawar finally ended his joke sequence, as he told Azma, "jaanti hogi tu, Katrina Kaif ko jaanti hai (you must have known her, do you know Katrina Kaif)?"

Azma then told Munawar to stop his joke.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma