New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's reality show witnessed one of a kind moment when contestant Poonam Pandey decided to take a bath in an open yard. The show which is moving towards its finale became more interesting for its fans. Viewers witnessed one such moment when contestants Shivam Sharma and Poonam Pandey took baths openly in the yard area.

Initially, Shivam had the idea to take a bath in an open yard. In order to do so, Shivam got a bucket full of water and sat in his trousers. Seeing this, Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey yelled that it will be unfair for Shivam to take a bath in his trousers. After listening to Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey, Shivam decides to take his trousers off and took the bath in his underwear.

Later, Poonam also decided to take a bath in the open area and join Shivam. Poonam discussed the plan with Saisha and said that she is doing it for the audience. Later Poonam removed her clothes and started taking a bath in the open in a bikini. While Poonam was taking bath, every contestant except Payal Rohatgi sat inside the lock upp area, whereas Payal was the only was who stayed back with Poonam. The makers of the show did not aired the footage of Poonam taking bath in the yard area.

Prince Narula told Munawar Faruqui about Poonam's plan. Listening to Prince, Munawar said, "I am not going as I am fasting for Ramzan." Later Munawar, Prince, Anjali, and Saisha were seen having a conversation about Poonam and her antics.

Munawar further said, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakte hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya."

On this Prince added, "See, all those men who want to see Poonam will keep voting for her till the end. They will always vote for her because they want to see what she will do next." Munawar joked, "If she promises on Thursday-Friday episode to take off t-shirt if the audience saves her or vote for her in highest numbers, they she will win the show."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen