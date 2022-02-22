New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After unveiling the first contestant of Ekta Kapoor's controversial show Lock Upp, a new promo on Alt Balaji and MX pLayer revealed the second contestant on Tuesday. Nisha Rawal was the first contestant and now the promo revealed that the second participant of Kangana Ranaut's hosted show is none other than stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui.

The comedian earlier was mired in controversy because of a wrong joke that allegedly targeted the politicians and it later attracted a lot of eyes. Munawar was even arrested on January 2nd, 2020 for derogatory comments against Hindu gods during a stand-up show.

Inmate no.2 Munawar is arrested by Lock Upp with a charge of 'Joke Gone wrong'. Sharing the new promo, MX PLayer Ji captioned it, "Inka kaam hai logon ko hasaana... par iss atyaachaari khel mein yeh khud bhul jaayenge hasna 😈."

Check new promo here:

Meanwhile, Munawar wrote, "Shows huye hain cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein mere plans?."Commenting on the same, Munawar said, "Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-a-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry."

He further added, "Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show.”

Nisha who is the very first inmate in Kangana Ranaut's show had said, "I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show".

For the unversed, In the Alt Balaji, MX player reality show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities the show will stream from Feb 27.

Posted By: Ashita Singh