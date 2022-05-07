New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's reality shows Lock Upp has been grabbing a lot of attention ever since its premiere. The show has finally reached its finale which will happen today, that is, May 7. Lock Upp has always been giving some of the sort twist and shock to its viewers and the contestants. Now, to the other finalists' surprise, a contestant has been evicted from the show just before the finale and that contestant is none other than Saisha Shinde.

Tejasswi Prakash entered the show as a warden with jailor Karan Kundrra. She revealed that she will give the evil eye locket to the contestants and the contestant without the locket will be evicted. After teasing the contestants for the locket, Saisha was not given the locket, and Tejasswi told Saisha that she received the least number of votes. This is not the first time Saisha left the show. Previously, she was evicted from the show because of a disagreement with Kangana. Saisha Shinde and other contestants became a little emotional after Saisha's eviction, and Saisha hugged everyone.

Before the finale, Karan Kundrra also motivated the contestants and praised them. The contestant became emotional thinking about their journey on the show. Sharing a glimpse, ALTBalaji wrote, "A warm and pyaar bhara talk by the Jailer @kkundrra is definitely going to lift the spirit of kaidis before the Grand Finale! Watch the #LockUpp Badass Finale tomorrow at 10:30 pm."

After Saisha Shinde's eviction, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, and Payal Rohtagi are the finalist on the show. The grand finale of Lock Upp will premier on May 7. The audience can watch the finale on ALTBalaji and MX Player. To watch it, people have to switch to these apps at 10:30 PM sharp. The winner will be announced by the host of the show Kangana Ranaut and the former contestants will be present in the finale as well.

