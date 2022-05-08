New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Kangana Ranaut's TV reality show Lock Upp came to an end and with this, the much-talked-about contestant Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the high-voltage drama show. The show garnered a lot of TRP and was loved by the viewers. The grand finale of the show was held on May 7 and consisted of 6 finalists --Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora. Among these finalists, some were evicted one by one on the grand finale night.

Munawar was announced as the winner of season 1 of the show. The stand-up comedian defeated the other four finalists Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma to emerge as the champion. Meanwhile, Payal Rohatgi finished as the first runner-up in the show. Munawar claimed the winner trophy along with Rs 20 lakh, a car, and an all-sponsored trip to Italy.

A video of Faruqui is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen feeling ecstatic as he holds the winner's trophy in his hands. Munawar can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

Take a look at the video here:

After lifting the trophy, Munawar gave an interview to ETimes, where he talked about how happy he is after winning Lock Upp.

"Bahut achhi feeling hai. Bahut saara thank you kehna chahta hun like baant dun thank you poora din raat, bahut khushnasseebi waali feeling hai (It feels great. I want to say thank you to all and even distribute thank you for the whole day and night, it feels really lucky to be here)," the stand-up comedian was quoted as saying by ETimes.

"Mehnat toh sab log karte hain par shayad mujhe duaaein bhi sabki pahunchi aur aaj main yahan hun (All people do hard work, but I even received the prayers of everyone and thus, I am here)," he added.

Munawar got the love of the audience as he received a humongous 18 lakh vote in the final week. During the interview, he also said that he is thankful to his fans for loving and supporting him soo much throughout the journey.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen