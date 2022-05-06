New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's TV reality show Lock Upp has been hitting the headlines ever since it premiered in February this year. The show consisted of contestants from the different spectrums, and during the show, these contestants made shocking controversial revelations, leaving everyone stunned. And now, the show is nearing its grand finale.

The show created much hype on the internet, and the recent one to get evicted from the show was Poonam Pandey. Poonam's unpredictable eviction shocked everyone. If you are also interested in knowing when and where the grand finale of the show will air, then this article is for you.

When and Where to watch Lock Upp's grand finale?

The grand finale of Lock Upp will be aired on May 7. People can watch the big event on ALTBalaji and MX Player. In order to watch the grand finale, people have to switch to these apps at 10:30 PM sharp.

The winner of the show will be announced by the host of the show Kangana Ranaut. Also, the show's finalist and former contestants will present a special performance on the big day.

Name of the Lock Upp Finalists?

The show is left with only 7 contestants who are doing their best to be the first-ever winner of the reality show. The name of the 7 finalists are:

Shivam Sharma

Munawar Faruqui

Prince Narula

Payal Rohatgi

Saisha Shine

Azma Fallah

Anjali Arora

What will the winner get?

Though there is no official announcement for the prize, if a report by India.com is to be believed, then the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor is likely to offer a lead role to the winner of the show in one of her upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that the winner of the show will get a prize money of Rs 25 lakh and will drive a swanky car to home.

This is for the first time when Kangana Ranaut made her hosting debut on television with Lock Upp. The show was launched on February 3 and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

