New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut's new Atyachari Khel will air on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27th from 10 PM onwards. Earlier, there were reports of the Ekta Kapoor show to be landing in legal trouble but a new promo released by the makers today has confirmed that the show will start from Today. Meanwhile, the streaming partners of the reality show ALT Balaji and MX Player have been revealing the contestants of the show.

As per the format of the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted. The show will be streamed 24x7. Although the show will feature 16 contestants, as per reports, only 12 will enter now and the rest 4 will be given entry through the wild card.

'The Khabri' a media page shared the information and revealed all the contestants of the most awaited show of Kangana Ranaut. Take a look at the complete list of confirmed contestants of the reality TV show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel' here:

Karanvir Bohra

Nisha Rawal

Poonam Pandey

Munawar Faruqui

Babita Phogat

Sara Khan

Tehseen Poonawalla

Payal Rohatgi

Saisha Shinde (Swapnil Shinde)

Swami Chakrapani

According to 'The Khabri' there will be 2 Splitsvilla fame contestants that will be seen participating in the show but as of now, there is no information on their identity.

Also, from the above-named contestants, Nisha Rawal is arrested in jail for her controversial fights, while Munawar Faruqui is arrested for 'Joke Gone Wrong' on the other hand Poonam Pandey is arrested in the show for being 'hot' while Karanvir Bohra was booked because he tends to 'Steal the Spotlight' also, Babita Phogat was arrested for 'Killing the Stereotypes'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh