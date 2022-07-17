'Live, Let Live': Lalit Modi Hits Back At Trolls Over His Relationship With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are grabbing the headline for a few days now. The former chairman of IPL on Thursday shook the internet upside down when he announced his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Lalit shared a bunch of pictures and called the Bollywood actress her 'better half'. However, Lalit was brutally trolled by netizens for tagging a parody account of the actress on Twitter while declaring their relationship.

Taking a jibe at the father of the IPL, several social media users said that he should have done fact-checking before tagging Sushmita Sen. A user wrote, “He is behaving like a college kid who got into a relationship for the first time and can’t hold the excitement and wants to tell every single person he meets that he has a GF But let’s be happy for them, it’s their lives (sic)"

Now, Lalit has taken to Instagram to hit back at those tolls. Sharing a post, Lalit shared a bunch of pictures that included Sushmita, his late wife Minal Modi, his daughter Aliya Modi, Nelson Mandela, Dalai Lama, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and others. The former IPL chairman wrote a long note addressing the people who trolled him.

Sharing the post, Lalit wrote, “Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain - I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct. I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if the chemistry is right & timing is good- Magic can happen," he said. He took a dig at a certain section of the media reporting about his goof-up and said, “My advise is live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS - not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews."

“If u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married. She was not my mother's friend. That gossip was spread by vested interests. It’s about time to get out of this #crabmentality - hope u know what that means. Enjoy when someone prospers. Or does well or does 4 his country. I HOLD MY HEAD HIGHER THEN U ALL Ever can," he further added.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Meanwhile, a lot of close people to the couple have reacted to the news. Among them was Sushmita Sen's ex-beau Rohman Shawl.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the musician said, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"