Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Live: Salman Khan's Reality TV Show To Come To An End Soon
Author : Simran SrivastavSat, 11 Feb 2023 06:46 AM (IST)
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Live Latest Updates: Bigg Boss Season 16 is coming to an end and the winner will be announced on February 11 and 12. The top five finalists are- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and the winner will be announced by Salman Khan. A week before the finale, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur got eliminated from the game. In the last episode, the contestants saw their complete journey inside the Bigg Boss house.
11 February 2023
10:37
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Internet Pumped Up For The Mega Win Tonight, Memes On Roll And Netizens Cheering For Their Players On Bigg Boss 16
View this post on Instagram
10:11
The 'Pataka' Of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam Charms Audience With Her Entertainment Skills, Will She Be Able To Lift The BB 16 Trophy?
View this post on Instagram
09:18
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka gets teary-eyed after seeing fans cheering for her
View this post on Instagram
08:56
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: This video proves that Shiv and MC Stan are the true BFFs
View this post on Instagram
08:45
Ahead Of Bigg Boss 16 Finale, Watch Best Dialogues By Shiv Thakare
View this post on Instagram
08:35
Bigg Boss 16 Winner: When The Show's Will Be Announced
Bigg Boss 16 Winner will be announced on February 12, 2023, Sunday.
08:25
Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Will Archana Take Briefcase Instead Of Trophy?
08:15
Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Salman Khan will announce that who will lift the trophy
View this post on Instagram
08:02
Archana Becomes Excites After Bigg Boss Talks To Her In Her Own Style
View this post on Instagram
07:50
Shiv Thakare Becomes Emotional After Seeing His Journey In Bigg Boss 16
View this post on Instagram
07:37
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig and Ankit Gupta to star in Colors TV show 'Junooniyatt'
View this post on Instagram
07:25
Bigg Boss 16 ex contestant Sumbu refuses to talk to Shalin and Tina
07:13
Rohit Shetty to pick a contestant for Khatron Ke Khilladi 13
07:02
Bigg Boss 16 Finalist MC Stan Meets His Fans And Sees His Journey Till Now
View this post on Instagram
06:47