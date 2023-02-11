Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Live: Salman Khan's Reality TV Show To Come To An End Soon

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale Live Latest Updates: Bigg Boss Season 16 is coming to an end and the winner will be announced on February 11 and 12. The top five finalists are- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare and the winner will be announced by Salman Khan. A week before the finale, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur got eliminated from the game. In the last episode, the contestants saw their complete journey inside the Bigg Boss house.