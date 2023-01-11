-
06:34 AM
RRR Predicted To Take Home Atleast One Award
Read: Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Predicted To Take Home One Award, 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Tar' Expected Win The Most
-
06:28 AM
The staRRRs have arrived at the Golden Globes 2023!View this post on Instagram
-
06:25 AM
Team RRR Arrives At The Golden Globe Awards 2023
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with their families, arrive at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 red carept.
Here we go!!!— S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) January 10, 2023
From there to the #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/lX2gokZTIx
More In News
-
What Is 'Tamizhagam' Row, Which Has Triggered Faceoff Between Tamil Nadu Governor And Stalin Govt; ExplainedIndia
-
'We Lived Here For 60 Years, But This Is Ending Now': Joshimath Residents Break Down As They Leave Homes | In PicsIndia
-
World
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Shah Rukh Khan Responds To Ram Charan's Praise For Pathaan Trailer With An 'Oscar Request' | See HereEntertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Golden Globe Award 2023 LIVE: RRR Expected To Win Big, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick To Score Top Honors And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 06:34 AM IST
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 06:34 AM IST
One of Hollywood’s most important events. The 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023 are currently underway in California's Beverly Hills. Several top films of 2022, including James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are competing for top honors at the Oscars precursor event. For Indians, it is a special night to watch out for as SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ is competing in two categories, including Best Original Score (Motion Picture) and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language). The film’s director, along with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also in the United States currently to attend the Golden Globe Awards 2023.
Here are the LIVE updates of Golden Globe Awards 2023:
11 January 2023