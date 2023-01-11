  • News
Golden Globe Award 2023 LIVE: RRR Expected To Win Big, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick To Score Top Honors And More

Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 06:34 AM IST
One of Hollywood’s most important events. The 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023 are currently underway in California's Beverly Hills. Several top films of 2022, including James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are competing for top honors at the Oscars precursor event. For Indians, it is a special night to watch out for as SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film ‘RRR’ is competing in two categories, including Best Original Score (Motion Picture) and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language). The film’s director, along with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also in the United States currently to attend the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

Here are the LIVE updates of Golden Globe Awards 2023:

11 January 2023
