Netflix is back with its longest-running Indian series Little Things Season 4. Yes, this is going to be the last season of the much-awaited show starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal. The romantic-comedy web series is about exploring the ups and downs in new-age relationships between today's adults.

The trailer opens with Mithila aka Kavya complaining to Dhruv that he has changed over the time. Meanwhile, Dhruv on the other hand is scared whether Kavya still loves him, post this she bursts out into laughter.

The promo was shared by Netflix as well as the cast on their official social media handle. Mithila captioned her post on Instagram saying, "Little Things Season 4 trailer! We are ready to unfurl the last page of the adventures of Kavu & Momo! Hope it makes your heart smile Jald milenge, for Season 4 of Little Things, streaming 15th October on @netflix_in !"

Take a look at Little Things Season 4 trailer here:

The show is going to be out on October 15, 2021. It has been directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua meanwhile, it is written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Gaurav Patki.

Meanwhile, talking about Mithila Palkar, she gained fame post Little Things' first season and ever since the actress has starred in films like Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan's Karwaan, Abhay Deol's Chopsticks and Tribhanga with Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

